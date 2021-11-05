Sebastián Villalobos, nominated as ‘Latino Influencer’ at the People’s Choice Awards

AND! Entertainment announced the start of voting for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen in their entirety by fans and the public. In each of the 40 categories, fans around the world can now choose the nominees that represent the best of the year in film, television, music and pop culture.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast exclusively on E! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA live on December 7th celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture, while bringing together the entertainment industry and its fans to honor the champions, artists and heroes who have us inspired all year round.

Voting for the 40 categories of movies, television, music and pop culture runs from today until Wednesday, November 17. The new category for this year is “The Pop Special of 2021”. Fans can vote online at Votepca.com or on Twitter. Additionally, votes cast on Tuesday, November 9, Turbo will count twice, which equates to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, and per voting method.

This year’s 40 categories spanning film, television, music, and pop culture are packed with star power. Among the many nominees are stars Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others.

Latin America occupies an important place in the nominations with the recent new category ‘Latino Influencer of the Year’, in which Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle y Poché (Colombia), Sebastián Villalobos ‘Sebas’ (Colombia) participate , Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).

Vanguardia spoke exclusively with ‘Sebas’ who said he was happy and excited with this nomination, thanking “a whole team that is behind all my work in networks and all my followers for believing in me and my content.”