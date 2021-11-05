Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks to shoot Chinchn with Wes Anderson

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

The film will be shot in the town of Chinchn (Madrid), although the plot is not set in our country.

Little by little, we learn more details about the making of the film that Wes Anderson is going to shoot in the Madrid town of Chinchn. It has not transcended argument, but it is a roster of actors whose last incorporation has been Scarlett Johansson.

The interpreter, who these weeks stars in a confrontation with Disney for the collection of the marvelita ‘Black Widow’, be part of a brilliant cast that also includes, among others, actors such as Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman.

Despite the fact that the film by the director of ‘El Gran Hotel Budapest’ is going to be shot in Spain, It does not seem that its plot is going to be set in our country, as Swinton has advanced to the magazine ‘Variety’.

Nominated seven times for the Oscars, although he has never managed to win the statuette, Anderson is a filmmaker who owns an absolutely unique and recognizable aesthetic, and is well loved especially among alternative audiences.

The American began in the cinema with ‘Bottle Rocket (Thief who steals a thief)’ (1996), although his first major work came with ‘Rushmore Academy’ (1998).

From there he has built a solid and unique filmography with very prominent titles such as’ The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou ‘(2004),’ Journey to Darjeeling ‘(2007),’ Moonrise Kingdom ‘(2012) or’ The Great Hotel Budapest ‘(2014).

This year he presented his new film, ‘The French Chronicle’, at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is a tribute to France, inspired by the nouvelle vague, which tells three stories related to the correspondent of an American magazine (similar to The New Yorker) who is on the brink of disappearance.

See the trailer for ‘The French Chronicle’

.