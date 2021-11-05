Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez reveals that he suffered bullying as a child

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez said that when he was little he suffered bullying. Photo: AFP.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez confessed that he suffered bullying when he was a child during his participation in the program Red Table Talk: The Estefans, conducted by Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan and Emily Estefan.

The Mexican revealed that when he was little he was a victim of bullying at school, since his classmates nicknamed him for looking different.

“He was different, red-haired, freckled”, the boxer recalled.

However, he said he did not suffer, since since then he liked to fight, in addition to saying that he has plenty of security.

Before this confession, Lili estefan He added to the children they have been hurt a lot by telling them that “they should not cry” and said that it was a positive result that the athlete spoke openly about the bullying he suffered as a child.

About the saying “Men should not cry”, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez showed his most sensitive side and said the following on the subject:

“That has nothing to do with being weak or not being weak. The truth is that what I want to make you understand is that although I am a fighter, I also have my feelings “Alvarez said about crying.

The Two Sides of Canelo Professional Boxer, Canelo Alvarez, must balance the fighter he is in the ring with the loving father he is outside of it. This week at the Red Table, he shares with the Estefans who he truly is – a “girl dad” who lets his daughter paint his nails. Tune in this Thursday for an all-new Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Posted by Red Table Talk: The Estefans on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s next fight against Caleb Plant

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant they will face next november 6 for all super middleweight championships.

Through his Instagram account, the Canelo Alvarez confirmed the fight to be held in Las Vegas, United States.

“This November 6 we are going to put boxing in Mexico on top. Let’s go for the belt that we lack! ”, Wrote the boxer.

The Mexican boxer will exhibit the following titles:

World Boxing Association

World Boxing Council

World Boxing Organization

While Caleb Plant will bring into play that of the International Boxing Federation.

Since the four boxing bodies exist, no fighter in this category has managed to unify them. If Canelo wins the fight, he would become the first to do so.