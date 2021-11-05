Santiago Solari has not been able to beat Javier Aguirre’s Monterrey with America

Santiago Solari he has had a good tournament with America. The numbers of the Eagles they are quite good since they are the general leader of the competition, they tied the ticket to the League two days before the end of the regular phase and incidentally, they are so far the defense with the fewest goals with 10 goals allowed in 16 games.

However, not everything has been positive in the management of the Indiecito since he arrived in Coapa in January of this year and there are subjects with which he has not been able to fulfill, one of them will be presented again this Saturday afternoon when his team receive Monterrey on the Azteca Stadium field.

There are three games in which Solari has seen faces with Javier Aguirre and its Striped with a balance of three defeats, two in official games and one more in a friendly match. In addition, the most recent disaster represented a strong shock for the Nest when it comes to the Final of the Concacaf Champions League.

As if that were not enough, the Millonetas have not been able to score a goal against the people of Monterrey under the command of the Argentine helmsman. At Guard1anes 2021 the score was 1-0, later they saw each other in a friendly in Dallas which ended 2-0 and finally, a few days ago, the clash ended 1-0 in favor of The gang.

This weekend will be the first time that Santiago Solari does the honors at his home to Javier Aguirre. The Indiecito does not know what it is to fall at home and if he wins, he will conclude his second consecutive regular phase without defeat in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, so he hopes once and for all to subdue his northern counterpart.