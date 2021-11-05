Salvador Cabañas confesses that he repeatedly deceived America

The former player of the azulcremas revealed that on several occasions he pretended to be injured so that they would not consider him to play.

The Paraguayan Salvador Cabins became an idol for Eagles of America, and even though after the shot he suffered in the “BAR, BAR” the fate of the South American changed completely, he does not forget details that made his career falter a bit because his constant injuries bothered the public.

In an interview with the famous youtuber, “El Escorpión Dorador”, the americanist legend He confessed that during his stage as a footballer not everything was honey on flakes, as he says he got too tired and therefore had to lie repeatedly to be able to recover as he should.

“Many times the technicians put up with things from the players: Sometimes we made ourselves injured so as not to play a game. I was hurt in the week and did not play. I told the kinesiologist that my quadriceps was bothering me or something like that ”, said the former soccer player who has not yet planned to be a coach.

It should be remembered that Cabins He arrived in Coapa in 2006, a year after one of his most famous titles, so he remained as Azulcrema for four years, where he managed to score 98 goals, and fell short of a hundred annotations, but It was in 2010 when he was attacked in the bathroom of the aforementioned place, which ended his prolific career.