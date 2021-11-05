Salma Hayek and Keanu Reeves celebrate their birthday and fans celebrate it on social networks

Today, September 2, we could remember several important events in history, but for Hollywood moviegoers, two actors stand out on this day because they are celebrating their birthdays. The Mexican Salma Hayek, who turns 55, and the Canadian Keanu Reeves, who turns 57. Although they have not acted together in any films so far, the actress auditioned for the role of Trinity in The Matrix – 87%, but it ended up in the hands of Carrie-Anne Moss.

Last year Hayek shared an image that surprised many by how young he looked, and was commented by a follower with the phrase “after Keanu Reeves, she seems immortal ”, due to the fact that the actor is also described as swallowing years. Hayek’s response was “Keanu and I were born on the same day. But in a different year. “

But regardless of whether we will see the actors together on the big screen or on the small screen, we cannot deny that both have many fans and that they have earned recognition for their hard work in the film industry. Reeves was the first to set foot on this world, in 1964 in the city of Beirut, Lebanon, and his full name is Keanu Charles Reeves.

Reeves rose to fame in the 1990s for titles like Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 79%, Full Speed ​​- 93%, and Matrix, and in 2005 he played the DC Comics character John Constantine in Constantine – 46%. In 2015 his career had a new boost thanks to John Wick, the protagonist of a saga that began with Another Day To Kill – 85%, and that already has a trilogy and two sequels in development. It is expected that this year we will also see him again in the role of Neo, with the premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the famous franchise that made him a star in the early years of the 21st century.

Hayek, on the other hand, was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, in 1966, and her first steps as an actress were in soap operas such as Teresa (1989-1990), but later appeared in the films The Alley of Miracles – 71%, From Twilight to Dawn – 63% and Wild wild west (1999). In 2002 she starred in Frida – 76%, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

We’ll see her very soon as Marvel’s superhero Ajak in Eternals – 58%, a tape scheduled to premiere in November and with director Chloé Zhao in charge of the project. As you can see, Hayek has come a long way, and as stated before, for now we will not see her alongside Reeves on screen, but hopefully there will be many projects in the future where the encounter could occur.

Here are some of the many tweets that appeared on the social network to celebrate these two great actors:

