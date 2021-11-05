Roger Martínez could leave America for Boca Juniors in the absence of one condition

The previous tournament was widely rumored that the whole of Boca Juniors wanted to get the services of Roger Martinez. However, the Eagles didn’t want to let him go for less than $ 10 million. Given that, the Xeneize group tried to make several offers, but they could not reach an agreement with the board of directors of the America club.

The Vice President of the group, Juan roman riquelme, commented that the lack of economic resources that the team had prevented him from signing the Colombian, for that reason there had not been something concrete with those of Coapa. However, it was announced that this time they would have the necessary tools to search for it.

The ESPN reporter, Sebastian Vignolo, commented that in case Boca Juniors will win the Argentina Cup and with it a ticket for the Libertadores Cup Next year the soccer player they would look for at all costs would be precisely the Eagles player, since they are not in the option of going for someone else, since it is the minus ‘9’ and would do a double with Luis Vazquez.

“Boca Juniors, once classified to the Copa Libertadores, will close its first reinforcement, one that it sought and could not before. It will not try, it will incorporate it. I believe that Roger Martínez will be a Boca player,” he said. .

Could Roger go?

The azulcrema forward joined the azulcrema team in July 2018, so he still has a contract with the Mexican team. According to Transfermarket, his contract is valid until June 30, 2023. The player’s value is 3.5 million euros, but with the aforementioned, the board of directors would not let him go for a lesser amount.