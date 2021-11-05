Rocky IV reissue is getting closer

The November 27, 1985 Rocky’s fourth film was presented in theaters, in the middle of the conflict of the Cold War. The film that featured the battle between the US and the USSR through the fists of Rocky (Stallone) e Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), it was a smash hit. At the box office he raised more than $ 300 million, a sum that exceeded the collection of the first installment of 1976.

Taking advantage of the seclusion time during the beginning of the pandemic, Stallone got to work with this special edition, which not only presents a quality remastering, but also adds scenes never seen before, giving the film 40 more minutes of footage.

Stallone assured that the new Rocky iv will feature an extended version of the first fight, that of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) and Drago. In addition, the actor announced that “it will be much more exciting than the original.” This year Sly confirmed that the director’s cut for Rocky IV will come to a select group of cinemas before making the leap to home formats, that is to say, DVD, Blu Ray and digital.

A curious fact is that in USA when the sale of tickets for the film was announced, a horde of orders was unleashed, making the previous collection is the best that has been seen in the last time, which shows that the Rocky movies are still going strong.

In a few days there will be the great moment for the return to the big screen and to further increase the hype Stallone shared on his Instagram account a small fragment of the film, precisely from fierce combat between Rocky and Iván Drago. The new one Rocky iv will be presented in theaters on next November 11. A day later the commercialization of the home formats will begin.

