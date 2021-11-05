Robert Downey Jr. was about to be this other Marvel character

MADRID, 23 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr. They are two names that have become inseparable for fans of superhero movies. Nevertheless, Marvel’s initial plans went through having the interpreter in a very different role, specifically, as Victor von doom, better known as the Doctor Doom or Doctor Doom.

The book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘ collects an interview with Jon Favreau after he directed the first installment of Iron Man. In it, the filmmaker notes: Marvel has met Robert Downey Jr. before, I think to play Doctor Doom“.

Although it is not explained in which movie, the context suggests that ‘The Fantastic Four’ 2005 is the project for which Marvel Studios wanted to sign who would later become Tony Stark.

Finally the one chosen to be the infamous enemy of the team led by Reed Richards was Julian McMahon. Even if Downey Jr. had been selected, surely that would not have been an impediment to also being Stark, since, as many fans will remember, in this film, the Human Torch was played by Chris Evans, who would later become Captain America.

Although without Robert Downey Jr., Everything points to Victor Von Doom joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next few years, as the production company has confirmed to be developing a project in around the Fantastic Four. While there is no date announced yet for this title, the loki series I present Kang the Conqueror, a villain who is also closely linked to Reed Richards.