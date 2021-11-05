Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to be Captain America ag

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confessed that, without Robert Downey Jr., this would not have been possible.

How did Iron Man convince Captain America?



Chris Evans has become one of the most popular actors worldwide, since the departure of Marvel’s Fantastic 4, the actor showed himself to be one of the most prominent in superhero cinema, which was premature at that time.

However, his big moment came when he played the Captain America, having one of the most important leading roles in the UCM, but, Did you know that he hardly takes the role? Recently, it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. he was the one who convinced him to be Captain America.

How did Iron Man convince Captain America?

According The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans it wasn’t going to be Steve Rogers, the Captain America, because the producers Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard they had aimed their gaze at Sebastian Stan, who in the end became ‘The Winter Soldier‘and the best friend of Steve Rogers.

Was the producer Joe silver who insisted on Chris Evans, who came from a comic and youthful role as it was’The Human Torch‘, but he considered him suitable for the role.

While the search for the actor was being carried out, Robert Downey Jr., who played Hombre de Hierro at Marvel Cinematic Universe, managed to convince Chris Evans, as he was not sure of taking the role.





Chris Evans: It was the best decision I made

Chris Evans: It was the best decision I ever made

Chris Evans revealed that choosing to be an actor in superhero movies was a radical change, more so because of the fear of not being able to adapt later to a new project. Finally, after the insistence of Robert Downey Jr., we had Chris Evans like Captain America:

“It’s a huge commitment to make these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was for nine films, then it went to six. But six movies can last a long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the next engagement would be more than I could handle. But that did not turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I made “commented the actor.

Can you imagine a MCU without Chris Evans as Captain America? Could there be a better one than him for the role?