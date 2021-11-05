Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon Join Christopher Nolan’s New Movie | Film and Television

Everything seems to indicate that the cast of the next film of Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” begins to expand and now adds two great stars of Hollywood: Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon.
According to the portal Deadline, the two actors are in talks to join the official cast of Nolan and join Cillian Murphy in one of the most promising films of Universal Pictures.
Along with Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, the portal that Emily blunt, famous for movies like On the edge of tomorrow and A peaceful place, is also in talks to appear in the film, and it is known that would play Robert Oppenheimer’s wife.
“Oppenheimer” it will be the first time Downey jr, one of the main stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe work with Nolan. While the winner of the Oscar, Damon He has already participated with the director in his epic science fiction film Interstellar.
What will it be about “Oppenheimer”?
The project of Universal Pictures is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. The film is based on the book American Prometheus, winner of Pulitzer Prize: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer from Kai bird and the deceased Martin J. Sherwin.
The film is scheduled to premiere in July 21, 2023, a space reserved for Nolan’s films in the past, and which also coincides with the anniversary of the launch of the bomb over Hiroshima. Upon characters what will they interpret Damon and Downey jr. In the project, details are still unknown and are kept secret.