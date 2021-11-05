Riot Games brings their games to the Epic Store

Riot games and Epic games have decided to release a collaboration between both studies. The first thing that has been announced is the skin by Jinx in Fortnite, but it’s not the first to come: Riot games are already on the Epic Store.

League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and TFT are now ready to download both in their original scope, the Riot Games client, and in the Epic Store. All of them free, of course, but it is still quite a curious fact.

“Riot Games is one of the best developers and creators of innovative entertainment franchises in the world,” he explains. Steve Allison, vice president and general manager of the Epic Games Store. “We are excited that they have chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store.”

Riot games on the Epic Store download the new Riot Games client, so your progress, characters and skins will remain also if you start the game within the external digital store.

It is the first time that Riot games on PC appear in a digital store other than the official one. The same goes for Jinx: he is the first League of Legends champion to appear in a game not developed by Riot.

All of these collaborations are part of the RiotX Arcane event. This weekend the first animated series in the League of Legends universe and the departure of Jinx in Fortnite or the entry of the games in the Epic Store are part of the promotion.

Jinx will be in the Fortnite store from 1:00 the next morning, Friday, November 5, 2021. The first chapter will be broadcast the next day, when it is 3:00 in the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday, November 6 .