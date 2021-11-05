Rihanna surprises with a new look: now she is blonde

Rihanna Not only is she one of the most successful singers, she is also a great actress and an inspiration to women.

And it is that the young woman has become a great businesswoman with your brand Savage X Fenty where do you have lingerie for all kinds of bodies.

The famous search fill us with security with lace underwear, sexy, that helps us increase our self-esteem and confidence.

The interpreter of umbrella has curves that she loves and shows off with pride, empowering curvy girls, and showing that we should love our bodies.

Also, constantly change your look and style, has been through all cuts, from the pixie, to the longest hair.

And he has also tried different shades in her mane, red, brown, black, pink, and even green, and recently, you have tried a new tone.

Rihanna changes her look and wears the perfect blonde for brunettes

Through her networks, the famous woman showed her new look with hair blond, wearing some balayage highlights.

In the photos you can see Rihanna posing very sexy in short skirt, t-shirt, jacket, pantyhose and platform heels.

This blonde shade worn by the singer is perfect for brunettes, and easy to maintain, as it has a black base.

In addition, it sports a Midi cut and her hair is straight, with waves at the bottom, which made her look elegant and beautiful.

The famous woman wore this look to announce the relaunch of all his studio albums in vinyl version, and the clothes he wore alluded to each era, and some even had the lyrics of his songs.

“How beautiful she looks with that tone”, “wow this color looks beautiful on her”, “I love her look”, “I really love her”, “she is the queen”, and “the blonde suits her very well ”, were some of the reactions in networks.