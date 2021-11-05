Rihanna scores a #FreeBritney: she’s on trial with her father

Singer Rihanna (33) he has just withdrawn the lawsuit he filed against his father some time ago, Ronald Fenty, and only a few weeks before the first oral hearing that was already scheduled to start the trial, according to the news portal ‘Radar Online’.

The legal battle that the interpreter was about to initiate also extended to the representation firm led by her father, Fenty Entertainment, accused of having commercially exploited the name of the diva and of having even acted on her behalf without any consent. In fact, the company would have fraudulently negotiated the celebration of several concerts of the pop star, receiving as a result about 15 million dollars.

According to the documents that, at the time, the singer’s lawyers provided to the court, Rihanna’s reputation would have been seriously damaged among concert promoters and other agents of the music industry after certain performances were agreed in Los Angeles that would never take place, as well as a world tour that was never actually conceived.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Barbadian artist’s legal team wanted to nip the illegitimate use of the Fenty trademark, which she has registered for her lingerie and cosmetic firms, in the face of the construction of a hotel chain promoted by Ronald. However, the US patent office intervened quickly, and ex officio, to prevent Rihanna’s parent from getting away with it.

What a little gem of a father

Luckily, in the sentimental field he is doing a thousand wonders. Since December 2019, she has been in a discreet romantic relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky., of which she would be “madly in love” according to sources in her environment. The best thing about all this is that it is not only on their part, but it is reciprocal, to the point that both would be considering now going through the altar at some point in the near future.

“These two are madly in love, and it’s true that en the last few days there has been a lot of talk about a possible betrothal“, assured a confidant in conversation with US Weekly magazine, before explaining that in any case the evolution of their romance will continue to occur organically and without the need to force the next steps.