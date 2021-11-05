Rihanna announces reissues of her albums with special edition merch

Rihanna She is one of the most important artists in the mainstream industry due to her music which has always been placed on the important charts. His eight study materials are a sample of this and pending the ninth, which we still do not know anything, he has announced a series of reissues.

That’s right, the eight LPs released by Rihanna They will be presented on vinyl with a limited edition t-shirt from each of the Barbadian-born singer’s eras that go from her debut with Music Of The Sun and you took a 180 degree turn with ANTI, of the latter is already exhausted.

The announcement was made on his social networks and managed to excite his fans. The prices of these materials range between $ 100 and $ 140 dollars and you can already pre-order.

the RIH 👏🏿 ISSUE 👏🏿 cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon ‘!!! pre-order now at https://t.co/hseweBVnhT pic.twitter.com/zi9rTnnOCB – Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2021

And the new album, Rihanna?

Well, it is known that ANTI was launched in 2016 and that leads us to Rihanna He hasn’t released anything new in five years. That does not mean that she is far from the spotlight since she has dedicated herself to being an entrepreneur with her lingerie line Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty that have made her one of the most millionaire artists.

Although the singer has given signs that she is preparing new music, fans are beginning to show despair as they hope to dance to another hit by Rih. In September in an interview with the AP agency that he is experimenting with sounds different from those he was accustomed to with his followers.

