Riders Republic, analysis. Review with game experience, gameplay, trailer and price

It’s Steep with bikes and jetpacks. The Crew with extreme sports instead of motor vehicles. A Ubisoft shower on his own, the huge and well-matched maps with a thousand things to do, but terribly clumsy in everything else, especially in creating an identity and rhythm according to the mastodon he delivers. Riders Republic is and is not.

With brilliant testing and an enviable sense of speed on board their bikes, say that Riders republic has failed in his attempt to create a great extreme sports game would be a tremendous mistake. There’s a lot to celebrate in these mountains, but it’s not just the brakes that squeak.

A spectacular setting

With a setting that gathers the cream of the crop from the natural parks of the United States – undoubtedly the best tourist attraction to visit the country beyond cities and chuminada-, Riders republic delivers a spectacular setting that is a pleasure to get lost in.

It is a real joy to ride your bike and cross emblematic areas such as El Capitán or the Devil’s Bridge. Scenarios that, of course, the tests themselves become protagonists when the modality allows it.

Test of ski, snowboard, mountain bike, squirrel suit and jetpack, the amount of options available is, as usual in the French bill, tremendously overwhelming. But luckily this time that shouldn’t worry you too much. If your thing is only the bike and the snowboard, you can stick to it to achieve glory in that modality without having to worry about everything else.

A tailor-made game, so to speak, that breathes a special pampering in the vast majority of tests. The challenge is yet to come, which is not challenging or fun for me, but it is no less true that it comes at a time when the magnifying glass on him does him more harm than good.





Less crazy than it promises

The similarities with another recent triple A, also open world and with a passion for speed, make the special events in which Riders republic try to put more emphasis on names like Boss Battle pale in comparison.

Do not expect races against trains or crazy things that, in essence, would hit here much more than there because of the thug character of the game, but rather longer or convoluted tests with intros that give off more aroma of brand advertising than presentation cinematics.

It is a pity that, from examples like that, one breathes a certain feeling of complying with what it touches and ticking boxes in the Excel of everything that should be an open world game of this style in the middle of 2021. From unlockables to collectibles , going through the typical social cucamonadas and the vanity of costumes and dances locked up after payments with game currency or real money.





I wish that, in that idea of ​​a tailor-made game, they would let me enjoy the Zen mode continuing my progress and enjoying the tests without the Poochie cutscenes and commentary instead of just pacing the stage.

Much better than I expected

But beyond how he crosses that fine line between trying to be cool and being annoying, the truth is that he cannot be denied how well he does everything that is proposed at the playable level. Being the control systems for the tricks what convinces me the least – nothing to do with the movement control when running, which is very fine there -, the rest is simply to frame.

From the idea of ​​forcing yourself to like yourself to nail jumps and tricks, to that insane sense of speed that the game offers when you put the camera in first person. Run to change that last as soon as possible because it is a real joy to enjoy Riders republic from that perspective.





When he doesn’t slow you down with his speeches, jumping from one test to the next is usually quite fast, and in fact, feeling like you’re making progress is there even when a race hasn’t been particularly good for you. Nothing happens, here is your consolation prize and you can move on to something else. You will come back to it later. Or never if you don’t feel like it.

The point is that you keep playing and of the thousand and one tests of the base game you end up jumping to everything that is unlocked little by little, either alone or with multiplayer in mind. A note on the latter, by the way, racing 64 players with the collision activated and pushing each other down a road that does not fit two Smartphones, it was neither a good idea on paper nor is it playable.

VidaExtra’s opinion

Riders republic It is one of those games that, once you have overcome all the obstacles that it puts you as a failed claim, it surprises you incredibly because of how playable it is. As an open world it is sublime and as an extreme sports game it does an incredible job of always trying to be as fun as possible.

Then there is everything else, which you can more or less marry but it seems clear that it often does more harm than good. Whether or not you are a fan of these kinds of massive experiences, I think fans of speed and sports games have in Riders republic enough quality material to want to dodge any other bullet.

Riders Republic Limited Edition Amazon PS4