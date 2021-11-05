Ricardo Ferretti: Tigres UANL would not give Tuca a special welcome on his return to El Volcán

In the match corresponding to the last day of the Regular Phase of the Tournament Grita México Apertura 2021 of Liga MX, Tigres UANL will host FC Juárez at the University Stadium next Saturday, November 6 from 9:00 p.m. This duel will be more than special: it will define the future of the teams in the championship, in addition to there will be a return to Nuevo León.

Of course we are talking about Ricardo Ferretti, who He will set foot on El Volcán again after leaving Los Felinos in June of this year. He will do it as Bravos coach, who will seek to obtain a victory to try to sneak into Repechage positions, although he would need a true miracle for this to happen (due to other people’s results). However, in the previous one, the striking thing is not how the clubs are preparing for the game …

According to the information provided by the newspaper Basketball court in the column of SanCadillaNorte , Tigres UANL would not give Tuca a special welcome, but would welcome it indifferently. “It is no secret to anyone that Ferretti’s third era in Tigres did not end well. Maybe if his departure had been given in other terms for Saturday he would have prepared on the part of the club some special reception, but it will not be like that, there will be nothing, neither for better nor for worse “, pointed the mentioned portal.

Later he detailed: “There is nothing planned, neither of players nor directive. Giving him something is not in the plans. Surely there will be some players who will approach Ferretti to greet him. And the fans, although I have read more than one who says there will be boos, I do not think, it will surely be received with applause. “

That’s how it is: Ricardo Ferretti would be received as one more on his return to El Volcán, in what would be a more than controversial decision by the board. Although he did not leave under the best of terms, Tuca does not cease to be the most important coach in the club’s history and deserves a welcome to match. Won a total of 10 titles with the Regios between 2010 and 2021: 9 nationals and 1 Concacaf Champions League. Before him, Tigres only had 4 local trophies and none internationally.