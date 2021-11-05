Review of Army of Thieves, on Netflix: it meets, entertains and visually dazzles

Has come to Netflix Thieves Army, film that, directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, works as a prequel to The Army of the Dead, from Zack snyder. It’s worth it?

In May Netflix premiere The Army of the Dead, film of which you can read here the review written by a server and of which Thieves Army it becomes a prequel. However, it leaves the plot in second place zombie and is dedicated to diving into the past of one of the thieves, the German Ludwig dieter, which makes it more of a heist movie than an undead movie.

Although it can alienate part of the public, it does not detract from its interest and although this is not the most original film in the world, it does have many original details almost from auteur cinema, not to mention the visual aesthetics.

Let’s go on to analyze the film now, clarifying that only the basic questions of the initial premise are discussed without delving into the development of the plot, so you will not find great spoilers.

Four Boxes

The film begins by telling us the story of Hans wagner, manufacturer of safes: the first emotional impact is to see that it is not only interpreted by Christian steyer, but also refers in style and essence to the watchmaker that the same actor gave life in the series Dark, so much so that it is impossible not to see it as a tribute.

According to what we are told, he loved his work and understood each of his safes as a work of art and an enigma to be unraveled by those who really deserved it. Using that criteria, he designed four pieces inspired by The Ring of the Nibelung, famous cycle of four operas by Richard Wagner (the last name is no accident then) that, honoring each of them, are called Rheingold, Valkyrie, Siegfried and Götherdämmerung.

Each of them became famous for its inaccessibility and the fourth, especially, because the creator kept his pains and sufferings in it so that it was thrown into the waters with him inside. The story is actually the script of a video that a guy named Sebastian has risen to Youtube and that is none other than Ludwig dieter, the Army of the Dead safes expert who obviously wasn’t always called that.

From Youtuber to Thief

Sebastian is a very loser office worker, who must bear with stoic and boredom the angry complaints of the customers while the televisions talk about the zombie apocalypse that has hovered over Las Vegas and that throughout the film it becomes a tangential reference, to the point that he has permanent nightmares about zombies.

His video records a single visit and a single comment, through which he is cited to a clandestine gambling place with some Fight Club, but where, instead of being fists, they compete by opening safes.

Who has left the comment and made him go there is Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel, who we have seen in Game of Thrones and in the sagas of Maze runner and Fast & furious), with the aim of putting him to the test to add him to a gang of robbers and thus open three of the safes designed by Wagner, which, being now owned by Bly tanaka (the tycoon we met in The Army of the Dead) are scattered respectively by Paris, Prague and St. Moritz.

Variopinto Group

Among the remaining members of the band we have Rolph (Guz khan), a driver who is also a compulsive sandwich eater; Korina (Ruby O. Fee), an expert hacker in breaching security systems that he has stolen Pirates of the Caribbean 2 before its premiere; finally, Brad Cage (Stuart martin), a social resentful man who has found his references in American action films, his name being a mixture of Brad Pitt and Nicolas Cage.

Sebastian is the inexperienced and also the naive of the group: he understands the opening of a safe almost as a sexual act and, in that sense, the opening is more important to him than the content itself. There he has a strong point of contact with Gwendoline, who lives it in a similar way and there is chemistry between them since he saw her for the first time. Unfortunately for her, she is with Brad, who doesn’t seem like a very open and understanding guy.

It is not that the film is surprising for its plot: basically it is a story of robberies and a love triangle in the key of an action comedy that may well refer to The Italian Job or Ocean’s Eleven with slight apocalyptic touches and which has, by the way, some well-accomplished choreographies of fight scenes, as well as a couple of fast-paced chases.

But the greatest achievements of Thieves Army go through the visual: the hand of Zack snyder in some truly original shots and frames, as well as in subjective shots that go through the mechanisms of a combination inside, or in the now classic use of slow motion that is here quite dosed and with somewhat different characteristics from the one we know it.

Special mention for the magnificent photography of Bernhard Jasper and the soundtrack of Hans zimmer and Steve Mazzaro, same duo of The Army of the Dead.

Matthias Schweighöfer He fulfills his double role as actor and director well, not being, by the way, the first time he does it since it is the fifth film he has directed. The script of Shay hatten he delivers without being brilliant and it can be claimed that he dedicates too much to the undeveloped characters of Sebastian and Gwen alike those of Rolph, Korina and Brad, who have some interesting touches that are wasted.

Another interesting character is Delacroix (Jonathan Cohen), official of Interpol who is not interested in money either: his obsession, his own safe, is to catch the gang.

Final Balance

Army of Thieves is a prequel that, perhaps, does not go where we would have thought, which should not surprise us since the title anticipates it.. It does not seek to tell the origin of the zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas (it was already told enough, so it was unnecessary) but of a member of the band. It more than fulfills that aspect and also with its mission of entertaining, as well as being a feast for the eyes from an aesthetic point of view..

Wagner’s music plays an essential role and by now it is worth wondering if he will not be the classical composer with the most cinematographic references. Sebastian / Ludwig needs his music to work, while the plot runs parallel and analogous to that of each of the four operas: Sebastian and Gwen’s story is, in some way, that of Siegfried and Brunhilda.

There is no post-credits scene, but the closing more or less fulfills that function and helps us understand some links with The Army of the Dead, while leaving us, between the two stories, some loose ends that, it is assumed, will be revealed in future films since the success of this and its predecessor suggests that Netflix will continue to expand this universe devised by Snyder.

Until next time and be happy …