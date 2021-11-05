Revealed the style references for ‘Gen Z’ or the look of Addison Rae that confirms them

It is a fact: generation Z has taken control of the situation and now they are in charge of endorsing what trends yes and what trends no. In recent months, his fixation on the so-called style 2YK has managed to get large firms in the sector to also direct their gaze to said aesthetics. Aesthetics that, in literal terms, translates into “2000s” and that, therefore, represents the controversial return of many of the garments and accessories who had their boom at the beginning of the century. Addison rae is one of its great ambassadors and this one, his last great look, so it shows.

Addison Rae and the ‘2YK’ look that consolidates the trend

There are two great currents retro circulating through the trend list autumn-winter 2021/22. One of them points to the 90’s, where Rachel Green and Monica Geller are the queens and the style old money it is the most coveted. The other stream points to the early years of the 21st century, the controversial 2000s. Its eccentricity, its color and its daring place this other aesthetic in an extreme totally opposite to the one mentioned above and it is, however, the most popular thanks to the girls with more followers of generation Z. The tiktoker and actress Addison rae is one of them and so I made it clear last night, with this stunning 2000’s cut styling That left everyone speechless, in the best of ways.