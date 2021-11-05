Revealed! Megan Fox has a beautiful nightmare: the Sommer Ray bomb

















We imagine that It doesn’t have to be easy for one of your boyfriend’s friends to be a woman of Sommer Ray’s beauty and explosiveness, the well-known influencer, fitness and social media diva, but she’s going to have to live with it Megan fox, since his partner, the controversial singer and actor, Machine Gun KellyHe was with the renowned athlete and apparently she continues to maintain contact with the vocalist; not in vain in just one year he has changed his girlfriend on many occasions.

And none of them is a lesser beauty or a worldly personality, so that the female audience is already beginning to wonder what good Kelly has to bring them all down the path of bitterness. Regarding the young actress who popularized her figure with the saga ‘Transformers‘ next to Shia labeouf, who is also immersed in a multitude of scandals, his relationship with the artist became palpable after the collaboration that both had on the subject of ‘My bloody valentine‘, where they met and hit it off.

Nevertheless, more than one party the singer had run a few days before with the successful Ray, with which he has shared many moments of debauchery in the eyes of the most intrusive cameras and, at the same time, studied by celebrities, those of Instagram. Of course, Kelly’s life is going at full speed, like his artistic surname, since it was he himself who on March 19, 2020 confirmed that he was dating the model, as well as only a month later, on April 23 , published her breakup in a tweet in which she said: “she came and collected all her things on my birthday. Brilliant”.

Although all this could be a misleading maneuver that has Fox awake, since the artist must still have contact with Ray. But if the sculpted woman is a rumor, what not to open with the many others that dot the sentimental life of the MGK, where figures appear like Chantel Jeffries, Hasley, Kate Beckinsale or Amber Heard. What a resume he has! Look out Megan.