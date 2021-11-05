Reveal video with all the details of the new Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid continue with the renovations in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and this Thursday they have announced through their social networks more details of what will be their retractable court.

The property, in addition to having an impressive architecture and design, will also be multifaceted, since it will have natural and artificial grass, which in turn will be retractable.

What they have termed as the Santiago Bernabeu of the XXI Century will be able to host different events of international stature: births of NFL, concerts, games NBA and even meetings of tennis.

The stadium has ventilation and air conditioning, maintenance side walkways, LED lighting, control cameras, irrigation system, ultraviolet treatment, among other features.

Upon completion, it will be considered one of the best stadiums in the world and the Real Madrid can boast of playing there.

The intention is to receive the best athletes and be able to enjoy them in the same setting within Madrid.

The Santiago Bernabeu It will also have five restaurants that will have views of the field of play and through an application you can order food and drinks, this and many other things will be part of the remodeled property.

