Resident doctors are discharged for hazing at Tlalnepantla hospital

Through a statement, the Edomex Social Security Institute reaffirmed its commitment to training resident doctors with human quality and zero tolerance for all forms of violence within the ISSEMyM.

As reported, the sanction derives from an exhaustive investigation, “respecting the right of reply and hearing of each of those involved.”

“Based on the knowledge of the facts by the Institute, after a guarantee of a hearing granted on July 13, 2021 to all the resident doctors involved, the institutional procedure established in the regulations was carried out to fully understand the events and with the necessary evidence to objectively determine the corresponding sanctions, which were approved in the session of July 23 of the same year and formally notified to those involved, so that as of today all of these have been duly applied “it reads in the document.

The Institute also exhorted tenured professors to monitor and prevent the repetition of practices or conduct contrary to the integrity of individuals.

Another 17 doctors, temporarily suspended

The agency also reported that another 17 resident doctors were temporarily suspended and a discount will be applied to their scholarship payment for participating in these practices.

He also launched a “severe” wake-up call and warned that in the event of incurring in any academic, welfare, indiscipline, damage to the image of the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities or use of supplies and material for non-academic activities, may cause permanent withdrawal of their medical residency at the Institute, prior agreement of the Committee.