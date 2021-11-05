Renato Ibarra becomes an even more uncomfortable subject within America

Many have to think that the dressing room of the America is in perfect condition due to the team going through a great footballing moment in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, where the pupils of Santiago Solari They are wide favorites to take the crown, but they are not, there are some players who are starting to suck.

Such is the case of Renato Ibarra, which due to its attitudes is no longer to the liking of the board of directors and coaching staff, which is why they would seek to give it an outlet in the winter market. To point out that one of the main annoyances on the part of the high command of the group of Eagles was the position he took regarding the treatment of his injury, as he paid little attention to the recommendations of the institution’s doctors.

This caused that it was not taken into account to make the trip to New Lion in order to support your colleagues in the Final of the CONCACAF Champions League versus Rayados from Monterrey. Opposite case to Mauro Lainez, Leo Suarez, Santiago Naveda, which despite being injured were considered.

And it is that the plan of the board and coaching staff was to celebrate in Monterrey the title of the Concachampions with the entire squad, but unfortunately the goal was not achieved after losing 1-0 to The gang. This is how Renato Ibarra is once again closing the doors of Club América, so that it may be the first casualty facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament.