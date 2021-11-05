Real Madrid | Vinícius Jr. salutes the elite

Dribbling, overflow, speed … and now goals and assists. Finally, it seems that Vinícius Junior has been able to add to his repertoire the last gear that was missing to be considered an elite footballer. The Brazilian winger has found under Carlo Ancelotti the confidence to unleash his full potential.

And it is that despite having almost a third of the season completed, the Real Madrid attacker has doubled his maximum scoring records in the League (3 goals in 35 games), having already scored 7 goals in just 11 games, guaranteeing the great investment that attacked the white club in the summer of 2018, paying € 45 M.

The Vinícius explosion in data

Not only has he improved his facet in front of goal, since Vinicius has become a great assistant for the white club. The Brazilian has distributed 7 goal passes, second best record behind Karim Benzema, who lives his best moment with the shirt of the thirteen times European champion.

Finally, if we count the total of goals generated, the Rio de Janeiro attacker is among the best players in Europe. With 16 goals generated in 15 games, Vinícius is the seventh generator of the major European leagues, below established stars such as Robert Lewandowski (24 goals generated), Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema (21 points generated), Erling Haaland, Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller (17 goals generated).