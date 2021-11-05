reactions to JIM’s visit to Pilar

The Real Zaragoza The LaLiga SmartBank season has not started well at all, but there is still room for fans to laugh. The last anecdote in social networks has as its protagonist a photo of JIM in El Pilar.

A Zaragoza fan went to visit the cathedral-basilica of Nuestra Señora del Pilar and, without waiting, he met Juan Ignacio Martínez, current coach of the blanquillo team. He wanted to share the pleasant surprise on social networks through your Twitter account, prompting a thread with the funniest responses.

JIM, at the press conference prior to the match against Ibiza (Photo: ZGZ).
