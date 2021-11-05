reactions to JIM’s visit to Pilar

The Real Zaragoza The LaLiga SmartBank season has not started well at all, but there is still room for fans to laugh. The last anecdote in social networks has as its protagonist a photo of JIM in El Pilar.

A Zaragoza fan went to visit the cathedral-basilica of Nuestra Señora del Pilar and, without waiting, he met Juan Ignacio Martínez, current coach of the blanquillo team. He wanted to share the pleasant surprise on social networks through your Twitter account, prompting a thread with the funniest responses.

JIM, at the press conference prior to the match against Ibiza (Photo: ZGZ).

Responses to JIM’s photo in El Pilar

It does not seem so strange to me, man is already looking for divine help and where are you going to find divine help in Zaragoza hehehehe let’s go JIM 100por100 with your ideas but get more azon for God that xabal as the wisdom tooth has to stand out😍😍😍 – simon_zgz (@ZgzSimon) October 15, 2021

Jack Nicholson? – Pedro Flores (@pflorescanfranc) October 15, 2021

David muñoz by zaragoza 🤣🤣🤣🤣 – Marcosdelrio 😗✌️ (@marcosdelrioo) October 15, 2021

JIM and it’s not Carrey pic.twitter.com/pHD85FQnA8 – titosoria (@titoUnders) October 14, 2021