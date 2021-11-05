reaches 155 million copies sold and equals the number of PS2 consoles worldwide

One cannot help but be amazed at the financial results of Nintendo, with more than 90 million Nintendo Switches sold. Just like you have to rub your eyes seeing how the exclusive franchises of the console number in the tens of millions. However, at the top of the industry is an almost unbeatable work: GTA V.

Indeed, the jewel in the crown of Take-two has taken stock with the latest financial report of the company and the figures are already absurd. More of 155 million units since arrival on September 17, 2013, matching the legendary PS2 console brand, the best-selling platform of all time.

This investor presentation reflects data as of September 30, so 2,935 days have passed since the launch of GTA V. This translates to an average of 52,811 copies have been sold per day from the adventures of Trevor, Franklin and Michael. Rounding out the play, it has reached $ 1 billion in sales faster than any entertainment product in history.

However, his journey does not seem to have an end. While a large portion of the community requests GTA VI, a new, improved version of GTA V is slated to land in March 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Additionally, GTA Online will also be released independently, continuing its full success through more than 40 free updates. Total, the GTA series has surpassed the barrier of 355 million units sold.

Success spreads to all franchises

Many smiles and congratulations must be happening at the Take-Two offices. Not only from GTA V does the company thrive, since its portfolio of titles is immense. Red Dead Redemption 2 has already sold 39 million units and the franchise is approaching 62 million.

In the case of NBA 2K, all its deliveries accumulate 118 million in sales and it is consolidated as the most important saga in the world of basketball. With Borderlands 3 the good rhythm is maintained, going to have 14 million sales and reach the 72 million for the entire series. BioShock marks 38 million sales among the trio of games, Sid Meier’s Civilization has 59 million and PGA TOUR 2K21 stands out with 2.5 million.