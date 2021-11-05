Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Thursday, November 4

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Netflix He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time.

United States.

1. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

2. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking ring. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school, but when they meet again years later at the police academy, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

3. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

Four. Replicas

Sci-fi thriller that centers on a neuroscientist who, after being in a car accident and killing his family in it, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means facing himself inside a controlled laboratory by the government, a police task force and the physical laws of science.

5. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

6. When a stranger calls

In a remote hilltop home, high school student Jill Johnson prepares for a routine babysitting night. With the kids fast asleep and a nice house to inspect, lock the door and set the alarm. But after a series of disturbing phone calls in which a stranger insists that she “go see the children,” Jill begins to panic. Fear escalates to terror when he is informed that the calls are coming from inside the house. Jill must muster all her strength if she is to defend herself and make it out of the house alive.

7. Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement asks a prestigious hypnotist for help, with whom she undergoes several very intense sessions. The consequences will be terrifying.

8. King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur

Arturo is a fearless young man who leads his gang through the alleys of Londonium. After drawing the sword of Excalibur, he will be forced to make some tough decisions. Together with a mysterious woman named Guinevere, he must learn to wield a sword, defeat his demons, and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents before becoming king.

9. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

10. Total challenge

Rekall is a company that can turn dreams into real memories, blurring the line between reality and memory. For Douglas Quaid, the idea of ​​taking a mental journey that provides him with memories of a life as a super spy may be the perfect solution to counteract his frustrating life. The bad thing is that the process goes wrong and Quaid becomes a man hunted by the agents of a totalitarian state. In his flight, he teams up with a rebel fighter in order to find the leader of the underground resistance. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Quaid discovers his true identity and his true destiny. It is inspired by the story “We can remember for you wholesale” by Philip K. Dick.

