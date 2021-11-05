Pulisic tops the list of the United States to face Mexico

Christian pulisic tops the list of 25 footballers who were called up by Gregg Berhalter, the strategist of the United States selection, to face the Date FIFA in which they will hold two games, facing Mexico and Jamaica, this with respect to the qualifying rounds of the World cup.

The footballer of Chelsea He returns to the squad of his team after having suffered an ankle injury. Pulisic is fundamental in the scheme of Berhalter, so they will use it to be able to get as many points as possible against the two rivals in turn.

The incorporation of Christian on the offensive of USA will provide you with more alternatives to be able to get as many points as possible during the Octagonal.

The American footballers will begin to report to concentration next Sunday, November 7 and will be measured against Mexico on Friday, November 12, while against Jamaica They will do it four days later.

USA is in second place with 11 points, only below the combined Tricolor that accumulates 14 units after six games played.

The player of the Barcelona, Sergiño Dest, is not included in the list due to a sustained back injury and Giovanni reyna, midfielder of Borussia Dortmund, He will also not be able to see activity with his team due to the ailments that he still suffers in the hamstring that he suffered during the month of September.

“Our focus continues on the mentality of each game. After this window we will already be more than half of the Octagonal, so we have the opportunity to put ourselves in a good position going into next year.

“Regarding the United States vs Mexico, I am excited for our players because this is not just a game, it is an event. It’s the best of the World Cup qualifiers, and our group is up for the challenge. ”Said Berhalter.

