Pulisic is in the team USA call to face Mexico

Major United States player is back to face El Tri

By: Zaritzi Sosa NOV. 04. 2021

The United States selection announced the list of its 25 players called up for the next FIFA date in which it will face Mexico, which has already defined its call and Jamaica. One of the novelties is the return of striker Christian Pulisic.

The player of the Chelsea he had not participated with Team USA due to an injury he suffered at the start of the Concacaf Qualifiers and was therefore out with his team in England for a couple of months.

Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah also stand out in the set of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ who will face one of the most anticipated matches in this tie.

The rest of the list is made up of:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENSES: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray) , Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FRONT: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (DC United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille)