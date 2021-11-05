Psychonauts 2 continues to add facilities and releases a patch that helps complete the game 100%

Double Fine had already included an invincibility mode so that all players could enjoy the adventure.

After a first installment that caught the attention of a good handful of players, Double Fine jumped into the pool with Psychonauts 2. A sequel even more fun that combined its gameplay with sensitive topics on mental health. And, following a line dedicated to accessibility and facilities in your game, Double Fine will add a new patch that will help complete the adventure 100%.

We wanted the process of obtaining the collectibles to be fun and with a sense of discovery.Seth Marinello, Lead DesignerOn the one hand, it would appear that the developer is trying to lessen the challenge of skipping a game entirely, but her lead designer, Seth Marinello, explains the company’s vision in the update video: “We never tried to make getting 100% hard work for those who really want to do it. We wanted the process of getting collectibles to be fun and with a sense of discovery, and not a painful routine“.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

As collected by Gamesradar, the update will have new features that will facilitate the search for collectibles through a camera that detect the objects to find. A facility that is added to the invincibility mode added in Psychonauts 2, which allows you to pass the adventure without taking a single point of damage.

Double Fine has always advocated for accessibility and the inclusion of facilities in its game, which is why this new patch it’s no surprise for those who know the ideals of the company. The game has platform and action elements that improve what was seen in its first installment, something that you can read in the analysis of Psychonauts 2 written by colleague Alberto Pastor. But, if you already know the title and are waiting for a third installment, you better forget about it for a while, since Double Fine has been let’s do it in another project that will be “new and amazing”.

More about: Psychonauts 2 and Patch.