Problems in the structure of the stands create delays and conflicts in the Mexican Grand Prix

The organization of the event did not enable a grandstand due to structural problems and will refund an amount of the ticket

Formula 1 fans complained on social networks about the organization of the Mexican Grand Prix, due to delays in the accesses, as well as problems in the stands in structure, which prevented them from witnessing the first free practice. Although some fans tried to get into the rostrum, the authorities prevented it.

Through videos on social networks, Some attendees complained that they entered late through gate 8 of the Colonia Magdalena-Mixuca building and that, once they were allowed to pass, they could not go up to tier 2-A, which presented structural problems and it was not made available for public use.

Civil protection in the stands with structural problems of the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, headquarters of the GP of Mexico. ESPN

Through a statement, the organization of the Mexican Grand Prix provided an explanation about the problems they had at Gate 8 and in said tier 2-A, and clarified that it did not have the quality standard and it was disabled for this Friday.

“The Mexican GP decided not to open the Tier 2-A of the Orange Zone today, Friday, November 5, since it was detected that it still does not meet the quality standard of the event. Attendees will be able to enter the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez through Door 8 to all the service areas located behind Grada 2-A in Zona Naranja, however it will not be possible to use the stands for today, “they reported.

In addition, they noted that the promoter will return to the fans the money that corresponds only to the first day in that area, in addition to that they will be rewarded an amount so that they consume within the facilities between Saturday and Sunday.

“The promoter of the event will return the proportional part of his ticket ($ 500 pesos in cash) to the fans who attended today, Friday, November 5, with a ticket in said stands. In addition, each attendee will be given a cashless card with a credit value of $ 500 pesos for use in food and beverage establishments ”.

“We regret any inconvenience caused, our priority will always be the safety of all our attendees. We invite fans to be attentive to the Mexico GP social networks to receive updated information and the status of the disabled stand. The promoter of the race is working hard to solve the situation in the stands as soon as possible ”.

Hours before, the followers of the highest category of motorsport raised their voices because Door 8 did not open on time; Although access to the public began at 8:00 a.m., said access remained closed for more than two and a half hours, a situation that led to long lines and delays to enter the property.

With whistles and complaints, dozens of fans gathered in the vicinity of the access and asked for a solution, as some arrived from 8 in the morning, as managed by the organization, to enter with time.

Rodrigo Sánchez, CMO of the Grand Prix of Mexico, asked all fans to arrive in time at the Magdalena-Mixuca building, as the sanitary measures would delay the entrance to the venue.

“Please arrive on time to the track, the accesses will take a little longer than usual. Please be patient at the entrance to be able to put them all in order. Thank you very much for your constant support and I hope you have a # F1estaSegura “, he wrote on his Twitter account.