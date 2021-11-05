Price of the dollar today, November 5, peso starts on the rise

Today Friday, November 5, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,4471 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest Banxico report, the peso has an exchange rate of 20.5499 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

With a last session in the day that starts recording modest gains, the Mexican peso strengthens against its US counterpart, as pointed out by economist Gabriela Siller.

The expert details relevant information from the neighboring country, where the result of the employment situation was released in which the generation of 531 thousand jobs during October was well received by the markets, which predicted up to 450 thousand only.

With this, it adds to the months of August and September in which the forecasts for the same matter were exceeded to result in 235,000 more jobs but did not achieve a full recovery from the pandemic.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5499 – Sale: $ 20.5499

: Buy $ 20.5499 – Sale: $ 20.5499 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08

: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.83- Sale: $ 20.73

Buy: $ 19.83- Sale: $ 20.73 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.07

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.07 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.53 – Sale: $ 21.06

Buy: $ 19.53 – Sale: $ 21.06 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 20.98 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 61,590.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.61 pesos, for $ 27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.61 pesos, for $ 27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.