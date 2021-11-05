Price of the dollar today, November 4, peso closes with advance

Today Thursday, November 4, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.5440 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. At the end of this day, the peso managed to advance for the second session in a row, although in the morning the exchange rate was playing against the Mexican currency that was showing depreciation. At this time the markets await the data of the non-farm payroll in the United States, whose announcement will be this Friday. At the close of the session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 20.5499 pesos per unit, according to the Banxico. This is how the greenback is priced in the country’s banks.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5499 – Sale: $ 20.5499

: Buy $ 20.5499 – Sale: $ 20.5499 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.02

: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.02 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08

: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.82

Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 20.82 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.60 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14

Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.62 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.62 – Sale: $ 21.15 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.05 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 61,127.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.74 pesos, for $ 27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

