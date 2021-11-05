practice, qualification and career schedules

Schedule guide and what each day of the weekend of the F1 event in Mexico consists of; all F1 on Star +, subscribe here

The time has come for Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez on the calendar of the Formula 1. The Mexican GP It is the 18th date of the season and promises excitement and history.

Emotion because Max verstappen from Red bull He leads the championship and is just 12 points clear of Lewis Hamilton, who will be looking to deduct units for the drivers’ championship. On the other hand, Red bull and Mercedes They fight for the title of constructors. So the curves of the AHR will see a full-fledged battle between the protagonists – it must be added that Ferrari and Mclaren They fight for the third position.

The teams and drivers are ready to start the weekend of the Mexican GP. Getty

In addition, there is the factor Czech Pérez and how historic it would be for the Mexican rider to achieve victory or podium in the AHR. No national has been on the podium of the Mexican GP and Pérez would be the first, in addition, if he wins, Checo would be the Mexican with the most victories in F1, beating Pedro Rodríguez -they both have two wins at the moment-.

So there are many circumstances to have a great weekend at the Mexican GP. This is Mexico City’s mobility plan to get to and from the AHR.

Now let’s review the schedule for each session and the main event, the Mexico City Grand Prix:

Friday, November 5

This day is to get the car ready for the qualifying or qualifying session, and for the race. Drivers and teams prepare the car for a lap (qualifying) and then try different set-ups with different fuel loads, different aerodynamic settings and different tires to establish a set-up for the race. The goal is to find a good balance between a fast car for a lap and a car for the race – that feels good with a high fuel load, that has good handling in the corners and good exit, as well as that does not eat the tires quickly. . It is a very fine balance that must be achieved.

Saturday november 6

Last chance to get the car ready. The data studied on Friday night should yield solutions to problems detected during FP1 and FP2. Once FP3 is finished, you enter the ‘closed park’. This means that the teams can no longer modify the car, with what they achieved in practice they will have to classify and race, any modification to the engine, box or suspension is subject to penalties. Changes such as tires, tank fill, brake drain, and minor changes to the front wing (change in wing grade; in other words, raise or lower flats) are allowed.

Sunday, November 7

There will be 71 laps on the 4,304-kilometer circuit to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers.