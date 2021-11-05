Posey explains why he is retiring permanently

The world of MLB has officially said goodbye to an all-time great after the legendary catcher of the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey, announced at a press conference that after 13 years of career in the majors, has said no more at 34 years of age leaving an incredible legacy in the Bay, where he won three World Series and was the icon that took the baton post-Barry Bonds era on the Giants.

The truth is that the announcement took much of the Major League Baseball community by surprise, because Posey had a huge resurgence in 2021 after not playing in 2020 and having a 2019 to be forgotten. However, according to Posey himself, he mentioned in said conference that he arrived this year probably knowing it was the last, and the main reason why he says goodbye is the physical pain he felt throughout the season and that finally made him feel that it was time to say goodbye.

I want to be able to do more things from February to November with my family. Physically it’s harder now and honestly, it’s hard to enjoy the game when you’re in so much pain almost every day. Sometimes it is difficult as a 34 year old that you wake up with excruciating back pain.

Posey mentioned that the problems in his hip and ankles have worsened in recent seasons, all of them consequences of the serious injury he suffered in 2011 when in a collision at the plate with Scott Cousins ​​of the Miami Marlins, where he broke the ankle ligaments and fractured fibula, ending his season.