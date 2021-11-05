Oxford shoes are renewed to return to the uniform of the it girls

Although it is already in November, back to school is still an event. Officially, it’s too cold for a flared pleated skirt, but there’s another staple preppy which is really suitable for inclement weather: oxford shoe.

After the stacked loafers, Oxford shoes, also known as “brogues” they have become a popular alternative to athletic shoes. No longer reserved exclusively for city boys, the Oxfords have attracted a younger and, dare we say, more modern crowd. The styles on offer are anything but boring: Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi and Dries Van Noten have hit the nail on the head with their respective versions.

Kendall wearing Dr Martens 1461 shoes. Photo: Gotham / Getty Images

Hailey Bieber – lover of preppy look- has opted for Fendi sole lace-up shoes, with the Fendi Zucca emblem on the heel. He has worn them with Frankie Shop pants, equally appropriate for school, and with knitwear from Khaite.

The supermodel has also championed Dr. Martens’ Derbys 1461, a style fast approaching cult status in Manhattan. New York-based Irina Shayk is an advocate for stylish Docs – and owns a similar pair of Derbys from Burberry – while Kendall Jenner wore Dr Martens when she visited the city in April. Kaia Gerber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are fans too, along with Blackpink’s Jisoo (her bandmate Lisa prefers the brand’s platform Holly style).

Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, has been seen with the elegant brogues Dries Van Noten’s leather shoes and The Row’s Honore Derby shoes since she was confirmed pregnant. It’s no surprise – they are the perfect blend of comfort and elegance for a stylish future mom.

Gigi hadid has a pair of white brogues from Aldo, who wore a head-to-toe white ensemble in September, while her sister Bella has tried the Marc Jacobs Ghillies, which feature a cropped upper and a see-through sole.

Prada AW21 Photo: Courtesy

Add a touch preppy to your own closet with the selection of Vogue of the best oxford shoes, next.

COS Photo: Courtesy

Proenza schouler Photo: Courtesy

Saint Laurent. Photo: Courtesy

Marni. Photo: Courtesy

Fendi. Photo: Courtesy

Celine Photo: Courtesy

APC Photo: Courtesy

Dr martens Photo: Courtesy

Jil Sander. Photo: Courtesy

Burberry Photo: Courtesy

Church’s Photo: Courtesy

Alexander mcqueen Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co