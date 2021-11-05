Saúl Canelo Álvarez told his little son that there is nothing wrong with crying. Photo: Instagram.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez gave an emotional message to his little son Saúl Adiel and told him that “Nothing would happen if I cried.”

These tender words emerged during a chapter of the coverage of ShowTime Sports where it is observed how the boxer’s son is in the gym, as he seeks to follow the same steps as his father.

However, the minor approaches the Mexican and tells him that he had fallen but that he had not cried, to which Eddy Reynoso, Álvarez’s coach, tells the boy “Boxers don’t cry.”

Faced with this response, Canelo approaches his son and explains that there is nothing wrong with crying and releasing the emotions he feels.

“I’m going to explain something to you. Sometimes nothing happens, if it hurts or something, nothing happens if you cry. Many times you have to take him out crying, ok, nothing happens that you cry. Never mind. If one day something hurts you, you fall or whatever, it doesn’t matter if you cry, nothing happens ”, were the words of the Mexican to his son.

On previous occasions, Canelo has explained that his son wants to be a boxer just like him and that he even sees his fights on a recurring basis, however, he prefers that his little one dedicates himself to something else when he grows up.

“Well, he says he wants to be a boxer, every day he’s watching me on YouTube, watching how I fight. I would like him to like something else, but if in the end he likes boxing, what can we do? We’ll see, this guy, we’ll see ”, the champion explained.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez reveals that he suffered bullying as a child

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez confessed that he suffered bullying when he was a child during his participation in the program Red Table Talk: The Estefans, conducted by Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan and Emily Estefan.

The Mexican revealed that when he was little he was a victim of bullying at school, since his classmates nicknamed him for looking different.

“He was different, red-haired, freckled”, the boxer recalled.

However, he said he did not suffer, since since then he liked to fight, in addition to saying that he has plenty of security.

About the saying “Men should not cry”, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez showed his most sensitive side and said the following on the subject:

“That has nothing to do with being weak or not being weak. The truth is that what I want to make you understand is that although I am a fighter, I also have my feelings “Alvarez said about crying.