Not only Facebook, that’s what WhatsApp is called after change to Meta

Surely you remember the blackout of Facebook that was registered a month ago and in which the digital platform of this social network and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp were unused for several hours, being the system crash longest period of time company.

Despite this negative event, these apps are still among the most used worldwide with record downloads and that places WhatsApp as the application for instant messaging most used in the world despite the aforementioned incident and its millionaire losses.

It must be remembered that WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook years ago, which was constantly remembered by the app when it was opened, which indicated its belonging to the company with the legend WhatsApp from Facebook but that today has changed.

A few days ago the announcement was made with great fanfare by the founder and CEO of the firm of Big tech, Mark Zuckerberg, that the name of the company and its product, the successful social network Facebook would change their name to Goal to align with the concept of metaverse proposed by the leader of the company.

This change does not leave the chats application unimpaired, which changes its name slightly by incorporating the new company name as “last name”.

When you open WhatsApp you will now read at the bottom of the main screen WhatsApp from Meta instead of the name with which for years we associate the world famous blue social network. This change reflects how the change in the name of the technology giant affects the other associated companies.

The changes will be coming little by little in the course of the following updates, and for the moment it is beginning to be appreciated in that aspect with recent updates where the Meta root is directly related to the subsidiaries among which are Messenger, Instagram and Oculus in addition to the messaging app that we discussed.

If the name change still does not appear, nothing happens, in the course of this week or when you receive the latest version of WhatsApp from the store, either Google play for devices Android or ios Store for users of iPhone.

