Nintendo shares how it plans to use its cash: not ruling out mergers, My Nintendo upgrades and more – Nintenderos

Nintendo yesterday shared its round of updated financial results, with Nintendo Switch sales updated so far, game sales updated as well and finally the calendar of upcoming releases updated to November 2021. Well, now we have more news related to this presentation.

We talk about the statements that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, shared at the meeting. He has dealt with different topics, one of them being plans to use your cash.

We leave you with his words:

As a company that brings smiles through entertainment, Nintendo’s goal has always been to create original entertainment. In a business with extreme fluctuations such as entertainment, the basic policy of our financial activities has been to insure cash and other liquid assets in order to continually offer products and services that constantly bring new surprises.

While this basic policy will not change, the Nintendo Switch business has exceeded our expectations, putting us in a strong cash position in recent years and presenting a good opportunity to rethink how to use our cash in the most effective way with different strategies and forms. .

Let me describe the fields we plan to actively focus on from a medium to long-term perspective, given the changes in our current business environment.

These efforts will be in addition to our conventional research and development and capital expenditures.

The new fields in which we will use our cash can be broadly classified into two themes: creating software assets and creating a foundation for maintaining and expanding relationships with consumers.

These software assets include games, and our goal is to expand our game development frameworks within the Nintendo group. We do not rule out the possibility of M&A activities, but our first priority is to organically expand our own organization to continue Nintendo’s creative culture.

In addition, we will look for opportunities in entertainment businesses other than games that have a strong affinity with the gaming business. To that end, we will work to build software assets in fields other than games. We will also work to develop new video content, starting with the Super Mario movie.

Our other theme, building a foundation for maintaining and expanding relationships with consumers, will focus on expanding the ways in which Nintendo Accounts can serve as the foundation for providing consumers with better experiences and better services, and for creating new added value. .

The goal is not simply to promote the shift to digital, but to build a unique Nintendo service infrastructure based on our integrated hardware and software business.

To maintain and expand relationships with consumers, we will work to improve the My Nintendo service, mentioned above, and My Nintendo Store.

Our efforts will also include initiatives to increase the ways we deliver Nintendo software, following the new Nintendo eShops for Asia and Latin America that we open after the launch of Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, we will consider improving our direct contact points with consumers through efforts such as adding more brick-and-mortar stores, as represented by Nintendo Tokyo, both in Japan and the West.

Along with our integrated hardware and software business, which is at the core of everything we do, we also consider using our cash in research and development of technologies to deliver our software assets, and in forming new partnerships. that can help you achieve it.