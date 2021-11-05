Nintendo reconfirms a new console for “20XX”, among other future plans – Nintenderos

As you will remember, Nintendo yesterday shared its round of updated financial results, with Nintendo Switch sales updated so far, game sales updated as well and finally the calendar of upcoming releases updated to November 2021. Well, now we have more news related to this presentation.

These are the statements that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, shared at the meeting. He has dealt with different topics, one of them being plans for the future, including the successor to the Switch.

Here are his words:

In support of our efforts to increase the number of people who experience Nintendo’s intellectual property, Nintendo plans to continue to expand its business around the core concept of creating unique integrated hardware and software products. In addition, we will build on the foundation of the Nintendo Account to develop services that complement our business. With Nintendo Switch, we introduced the ability to link to a Nintendo Account and created a foundation for future consumer relationships. We want to maintain a positive and long-lasting relationship with consumers through these accounts. We seek a virtuous circle with our integrated hardware-software business and the provision of services and content based on Nintendo Accounts, in which points of contact are created with more and more consumers and strengthened to establish long-term and mutually positive relationships. .

