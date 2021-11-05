Nintendo explains how they are dealing with the crisis of semiconductor components for Switch – Nintenderos

You already know that Nintendo yesterday shared its updated round of financial results, with Nintendo Switch sales updated so far, game sales updated as well, and finally the upcoming release schedule updated to November 2021. Following this, this morning we received some additional statements and now we now get to more news related to this presentation.

Now we bring you the statements that Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, shared in the question and answer session that took place after the initial presentation. He has dealt with different topics, one of them being how they are trying to tackle the crisis of semiconductor components.

Below you can read his words together with those of Ko Shioda, also present at the meeting:

Shuntaro Furukawa: From the beginning of the problem, we have continued to say that the supply and demand for semiconductor components has been tight and that the future is uncertain. And that is correct. We have revised the sales plan for the second half of the year as it is expected that we will not be able to produce the number of units expected at the beginning of the next fiscal year without a significant improvement in this situation. However, although there are restrictions on the supply of hardware, the software continues to be sold without any problems, and from the end of this year until next, we will continue to inform customers not only about new titles, but also about current titles for let them all be sold. We would like to sell a lot of software and keep the momentum of the Nintendo Switch business going. The sales plan for the next fiscal year and beyond is being reviewed. Ko Shioda, Director and Senior Executive: In response to the low supply and demand for semiconductor materials, the hardware development part of Nintendo Switch also continues with efforts to remedy the situation, such as evaluating alternative parts and reviewing the design so that the impact can be reduced as much as possible. possible. Nintendo Switch has already been bought by many customers around the world, so there is no significant impact on software development. Also, there are no hardware problems in the mobile or multimedia business.

