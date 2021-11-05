Nine contributions of physics that have revolutionized healthcare

November 7 is the International Day of Medical Physics. And it is that, that same day is the anniversary of the birth of the scientist Marie Curie, the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for her research on radioactivity and its applications in medicine. In addition, years later, in 1911, he also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his findings on the use of radiation therapy as a treatment for cancer.

Beatriz M. Pabón, Doctor in Physics and professor in the Double Degree in ‘Software Engineering and Computational Physics’ at the U-tad University Center, lists the crucial role that physicists play in certain branches of medicine.

Computational physics uses the power of computers to simulate, through calculations, the behavior of physical systems. This makes it possible to study them without the need for real, very expensive, complicated and sometimes impossible experiments.

Most Outstanding Contributions of Computational Physics in Medicine

• Modeling and development of vaccines against COVID-19. Through modeling, a biological virus propagation model is generated where data are studied, parameters are extracted to make a physical model and, computationally, they are simulated. Then, by using 3D physical models and analyzing the physical structure of the virus, the molecules involved in the solution to be inoculated are designed. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is developed from the generation of certain molecules using a synchrotron (particle accelerator).

• Creation of digital twins (virtual versions of objects, processes or people). Thanks to these “twins”, doctors are able to know our state of health at all times, predict diseases before they appear and, therefore, avoid them. In addition, they also serve as training for surgeons, as it helps them to perform certain operations, without the need to use a corpse.

• Design of new drugs. Computational methods aid the development of drugs that are currently in clinical use, since they allow the precise coding of theoretical models and are capable of processing large amounts of information. These simulations help to understand the mechanisms of action of the active principles of drugs, as well as to improve their properties.

Contributions of nuclear physics present in our health system

• Bone scan. It is used to obtain an image of the bones. It is based on the exposure of the patient to a source of high energy radiation, usually X-rays.

• Computerized axial tomography (CT). The user is placed in a hollow tube that allows the X-rays to rotate around the body and a series of 2D images (radiographs) are obtained from different perspectives. These images are stacked to create a single one in three dimensions.

• Positron emission tomography (PET). It is a technique similar to CT, although with the main difference that the radiopharmaceutical is injected intravenously into the person, resulting in a powerful tool to study metabolic activity.

• Scintigraphy. It consists of the administration of a radioactive marker or tracer. Depending on the chosen marker, it can be fixed in a certain place on the body or in a specific area, only if it is damaged or there is some disease in it.

Other essential diagnostic tests

• Magnetic resonance. It is based on the application of electromagnetic fundamentals to obtain detailed images of organs and soft tissues. The union of the two-dimensional images of the different layers allows to create a three-dimensional image of the area.

• Ultrasound. This technique is based on the use of ultrasound to create two-dimensional or three-dimensional images. One particular type of ultrasound is Doppler ultrasound, to study the movement of fluids such as blood within blood vessels.

