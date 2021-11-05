Nightmare after Halloween – El Periódico de Villena

My initial idea was to have recommended some horror comics last Friday in order to celebrate the night of Halloween and the feast of All Saints’ Day. And yes, I know that Halloween is not a festival of Hispanic origin, but we also celebrate Christmas and let it be known Jesus Christ was not born in Albacete. But like the splendid Benedetta and Titane they threatened to leave the provincial billboard soon, he did not want to miss the opportunity to recommend that they go to the cinema to see them taking advantage of the long weekend … And also because to read a good comic, whether horror or not, any moment is good. So let’s get to it.

The three titles that I recommend today are all literary adaptations, and could therefore nurture one of those columns that I write regularly on bullet point versions of previous texts; but they also have in common, as I was saying, a terrifying theme that is very topical these days. And it is fair to begin with a recovery as commendable as that of Great of the macabre. First, because the work in question adapts several fundamental authors of universal literature -typical of the genre or not- as Edgar Allan Poe, HP Lovecraft, Victor Hugo, Arthur Conan Doyle, Franz Kafka or our Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer. And secondly, because it involves the recovery of an author like Joan Boix, a veteran scriptwriter and cartoonist who is fortunately still active, whom I discovered in some old editions from the second half of the eighties by the now-defunct Astri publishing house; and whose work – which also includes original comic strips – shines with all its splendor in this new hardcover volume.

The volume in question has a spectacular cover by Joan Boix done ex profeso for this edition; And, as I said, this author born in Badalona in 1945 continues to work today; and in recent years he has drawn comics starring Captain Trueno for the national market and others of the no less mythical The Phantom for the international market. But in the present case, it is a compilation of a score of short horror comics that first saw the light almost half a century ago in the bosom of mythical headers such as Black Dossier or SOS If I may highlight a few, I would cite the splendid version of Metamorphosis by Kafka -text adapted several times, on the other hand- or the originals “Requiem for a figure” and “Penny”, respectively a magnificent exercise in style and a delightful tale of gothic horror.

It is precisely one of the authors adapted by Boix, HP Lovecraft, who contributes the literary original to The color that fell from the sky. This is it: the story of the same name that I already told you about in the thread of its publication as an illustrated story and the most recent film adaptation directed by Richard Stanley and starring Nicolas Cage. On this occasion, it is an adaptation by a Japanese author who does not deny a certainly recognizable style such as that of a sleeve, but that shows a greater detail than that presented by the bulk of the comics that come to us from the Land of the Rising Sun.

The author in question is Gou tanabe, of which we were able to read previously other versions of the Providence writer: a compilation of short stories (this one in charge of the Ivrea publishing house) and nothing less than the two-volume adaptation of the famous short novel In the mountains of madness. On this occasion, Tanabe has chosen to tell us in a detailed and disturbing black and white the adventures of the engineer hired to carry out a study in order to build a lake in a remote place called Arkham and what he finds there, starting with the history of a family of farmers on whose land a strange meteorite from outer space fell. The primordial horror fruit of unnameable beings that Lovecraft practically invented and that had countless followers – not all at the level of the master – has found in the pencils and inks of the Japanese a more than worthy disciple that keeps his legacy alive.

Complete today’s triple recommendation by adapting a story from the Grimm brothers. Some may still be surprised by the inclusion of a story belonging to the popular tradition of oral transmission in a list of horror literature. But by now it shouldn’t be necessary to turn to either the literary theory of Bruno Bettelheim or postmodern cultivators of the genre like the unrivaled Angela Carter to realize that red Riding Hood, Snow White, Cinderella or Hansel and Gretel -to name only four of the many compiled and set in literature by this pair of brothers- are genuine tales of fear with all the laws.

Along the same lines we can consider Juniper -not to be confused with the homonymous text written by another author, this contemporary, of horror literature: Peter Straub-, a story whose original story has now been translated into the ninth art by Núria Tamarit. This author, whom we discovered as the cartoonist of Sleep town and now as the sole person in charge of the great graphic novel Two coins, returns to show his undoubted talent with this new work about a couple who longs for a child so much that their wish is granted in exchange for the mother dying in childbirth. The conflict will take place when the widower’s second wife gives him a new offspring but is not able to feel maternal love for the fruit of his predecessor. The contrast between the underlying cruelty of the events narrated and the cleanliness almost naive Tamarit’s splendid drawing recalls precisely the characteristic elusive nature of the tales of the Grimms and other ancient storytellers such as Andersen or Perrault. Which is what it was about, or so I think.

Great of the macabre, The color that fell from the sky and Juniper are edited by Aleta,

Comic Planet and La Cúpula respectively.