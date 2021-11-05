NFT Animated Short “Stoner Cats” by Mila Kunis will feature voices by Vitalik Buterin, Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher

By

Stoner cats It will be an animated short that, to see it, those interested must coin an NFT token.

***

Stoner Cats, Mila Kunis’s animated short, which can only be seen if you have a Non-Fungible Token, NFT, revealed the full voice cast for the show, which in addition to famous Hollywood stars, features the voice of the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin.

This is an animated short web series and the creation of Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis, who is creating a lot of expectations in the crypto world. The full voice cast includes Mila’s husband, well-known actor Ashton Kutcher; in addition to the relevant actress Jane Fonda, and the actors Seth McFarlane and Chris Rock. Together with them, the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin.

Here Kutcher tells it in Twitter, specifying which voice will each actor:

Meet the cast of https://t.co/jN5FlgwQxb @chrisrock @SethMacFarlane @Janefonda @VitalikButerin myself and MilaK. Dropping tomorrow. Let’s turn short form content into long form content. You are the studio! pic.twitter.com/A8yBqYIi2v – ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 26, 2021

The story of Stoner cats revolves around the old mrs. Stoner (voiced by Jane Fonda) and her group of cats. The “magic” medical marijuana of mrs. Stoner gives her cats the ability to speak, setting the plot for the show.

Buterin appears as the voice of Lord Catsington, a stuffed old cat who provides wisdom and guidance to the other cats on the show.

Ashton Kutcher hinted at a possible collaboration with Buterin in a series of videos uploaded to Twitter In the past week. In these videos, Kutcher asks Kunis to explain various crypto concepts. Midway through the first video, Buterin makes a sudden appearance and explaining Ethereum to the audience.

Welcome to Kutcher Cooking Conversations.

Explain Cryptobriefing that although the team of Stoner cats He had already written the script for Lord Catsington before Buterin joined the project, the writers allegedly made changes to better suit his personality (and voice). Morgan Beller, member of the founding team of Stoner Cats, commented on Buterin’s role in Coindesk, stating:

“He doesn’t like cursing and his character said ‘fuck’ a couple of times, so he asked if they could change that and he was pleased”.

Stoner cats will be released at 5pm EST today. However, it will not be for the general public. To access the first five-minute episode, viewers must first mint a non-fungible token (NFT) which acts as a lifetime pass to all episodes of Stoner cats that have been done. The NFTs will sell for 0.35 ETH, around $ 820 today.

If you are interested, you can do it on the website of Stoner Cats, where you can choose the character you like the most. You can also see a bit of the animated movie.

As has counted DailyBitcoin, the NFT each time they are being used by different industries and artistic activities. In fact, a new Anthony Hopkins movie will also be associated with a NFT. There is also NFT art, collecting, sports such as football and baseball, hamburgers, tacos, ice cream, Formula 1, tweets, and even a presidential inauguration speech.

Sources: StonerCats, Twitter, Cryptobriefing

Version of DailyBitcoin

Image shared on Twitter by Kutcher to promote the animation