NFL: Lo in the NFL: Aaron Rodgers confirms that he has not been vaccinated and he skipped safety protocols

Contina the soap opera Aaron Rodgers on account of the vaccines. Green Bay Packers star tested positive for Covid in the last days, and as a result all the alarms went off.

The quarterback acknowledged in the summer that he had ‘immunized’ himself, and now, on the Pat McAfee show, has confirmed that he has not been vaccinated, claiming an “allergy caused by RNA vaccines“” I am not an anti-vaccine, I found a way to immunize myself in the long term, “said the current MVP of the league.

The problem is that the player has incurred the violation of league security procedures, such as wearing the mask on the band, not meeting with more than three players and avoiding contact with people outside of your sports entity in away matches.

Rodgers acted knowingly of the danger involved and did so to fight an “unjust cause”, as Martin Luther King did in his day. Rodgers mentioned a “media mob” that wants to silence him for their opinions of the vaccine.

The player argued that his doctors confirmed that he would be at greater risk from the effects of the vaccine than from contracting the virus itself. Finally, he also summoned the presenter Joe Rogan, who recommended that you follow an alternative immunization process. This is only the penultimate chapter of the Aaron Rodgers polemic and vaccination.