New Yamaha XSR900 2022 with more electronics and more sporty

His new aluminum Deltabox chassis It is an evolution of the one that appeared back in the 80s, revolutionizing the market and was introduced, at that time, in different asphalt models. Today, on this XSR900, it is even lighter, more robust and more precise, offering greater agility to the rider and a better feel when cornering.

Among the novelties of this Yamaha XSR900 2022 we find the incorporation of a new 899cc CP3 engine adapted to Euro5 regulations. It has 43 cc more than its predecessor and increases its power by 4 hp to achieve 87.5 kW (119 hp) at 10,000 rpm. For his part, pair increases by 6% reaching 93 Nm at just 7000 rpm, 1500 rpm less than in the previous model.

LED lighting

One thing I couldn’t change on this XSR900 was its classic round headlight, hallmark of the motorcycle, but this time it has evolved by adding a technology of LED lighting. In addition, both the taillight “hidden” under the back of the seat and the indicators also have technology LED.

Electronics improvements

Taking advantage of the electronics already introduced by the Yamaha R1 in 2015, the new XSR900 includes a new Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) 6-axis system that uses two sensors to measure speed and acceleration on three axes. Being 50% smaller and 40% lighter than the original R1, it is responsible for transmitting data to the ECU to inform the traction control system sensitive to inclination, which has three levels of intervention available; the slip control system which predicts rear wheel slip and adjusts power delivery to maintain traction, and the front wheel lift control system, which has all the MotoGP technology.

Availability and price

The XSR900 will be available at Yamaha dealers, for an official price yet to be defined, starting at March 2022 in two color schemes: Legend Blue, cyan blue and yellow with gold fork and rims, and Midnight black with details in red and fork and controls in black.