New car sales hits worst October in a decade

The Automotive industry continue to face problems; New car sales in Mexico fell again in October 2021, with a marketing level of just 76,640 units.

This situation confirms a loss of pace in the post-pandemic recovery; amid inflationary pressures in private consumption and problems in the production of this sector.

Additionally, this was the worst October that has been recorded in 10 years (in 2011 sales were 75,748 units); surpassing even October 2020, the year hardest hit by the Covid-19.

Compared to the previous month, new car sales fell 0.4%, according to the historical record of the AMIA (Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry) published by Inegi. Thus adding four consecutive months of month-on-month falls.

On the other hand, in the inter-annual analysis the contraction was significantly deeper. Compared to October last year, new car sales fell 9.1 percent.

Nissan does not loose the leadership

Nissan has the leadership in the Mexican consumer market; concentrating 20% ​​of the total sales of new cars. The german Volkswagen and the american General Motors They complete the top three of firms with the largest units sold during this period.

Although the outlook for the automotive industry remains uncertain; Increases in consumption are expected, driven by El Buen Fin 2021 and the holiday season.