New Asus ROG for gaming arrives in Europe with 18 GB of RAM

This is the Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro. It has a small screen on the back. Image : Asus.

The new generation of Asus ROG Phone family you have already confirmed your arrival in Europe, including the prices that the more Asus’s powerful phones to date, including an option with 18GB of RAM. Yes, you read it right.

The new Asus ROG Phones were announced for the Asian market in August, but soon both the ROG Phone 5S and the ROG Phone 5S Pro will be available on European territory. Their prices are:

Asus ROG Phone 5S: 999 euros for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and 1,099 euros for the version of 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro: 1,299 euros, with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Beyond the differences in RAM, both phones have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, 6.28-inch screens with 1080p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system with a 64 MP main sensor and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. The new ROG Phones can now be purchased in advance through the Asus online store in Spain, and reach to to stores and their first users from November 19 . [vía Verge]