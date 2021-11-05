Necessary new health strategies for the benefit of patients with Arthritis

Arthritis for its disabling power should be part of the public health care of governments in the world.

Dr. Gisela Elizabeth Casillas Ramos, member of the Mexican Society of Rheumatology, Dr. Óscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist, Medical Director of Mindful Rheumatix and Rosa Inés Montero Barra, President of the Corporación Artritis Juvenil Chile.

According to WHO calculations, arthritis rheumatoid affects between 1 and 1.5% of the world population; In addition, in Latin America, figures from the Pan American Health Organization indicate that there are 34 million people with permanent disabilities and 140 million with disabilities. temporary due to rheumatic diseases.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis and diseases associated, among the most common are arthritis rheumatoid, spondyloarthritis and arthritis psoriatic; the one with the greatest impact is arthritis rheumatoid.

According to Dr. Gisela Elizabeth Casillas Ramos, a member of the Mexican Rheumatology Society, there are at least one million people in the country with the disease. However, the challenge is to serve this population and her little attention as a politician of State.

“In Mexico for 2019 there were approximately one million people with rheumatoid arthritis, but the percentage receiving treatment it is very low due to the low purchasing power of the majority of citizens, who cannot afford a doctor in private practice, “explained the medical representative of this country.

The difference of care in Mexico, according to the statement by Dr. Casilllas, demonstrates the importance of managing the condition in public health, since the vulnerability that occurs in the Aztec country contrasts with what happens in other Latin American countries.

This circumstance was corroborated by Rosa Inés Montero Barra, President of the Corporación Artritis Juvenil Chile, who specified that the monitoring and support of patients with this condition in her country is constant, in view of the fact that the government through the representatives of the health have achieved the protection of this population.

“The only change that was made is that the patient receives his medicine at home, but before the arrival of COVID-19, patients went to the doctor and received all the care required to achieve quality of life,” explained Montero Barra.

For his part, Dr. Óscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist, Medical Director of Mindful Rheumatix and of the Mindful Medical Research clinical research center and president of the Puerto Rican Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases (FER) explained that on the Island the public and private support to patients it is part of the comprehensive plan.

All this with the aim of avoiding patients in an exacerbated chronic state, who although many have reached this situation because they did not go to the doctor for an early diagnosis, fewer and fewer have to face the disabling challenge.

In this sense, the expert indicated that the challenge on the island is to continue educating about the condition, since only in this way can people identify the condition in the early stages.

As a final perspective, the doctors agreed on the need to continue generating public health strategies for the comprehensive care of these patients, who see their living conditions limited due to the disease.

Symptoms:

Arthritis is the swelling and tenderness of one or more of the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis They are joint pain and stiffness, which tend to get worse with age. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and arthritis rheumatoid.

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of arthritis affect the joints. Depending on the type of arthritis you have, signs and symptoms may include:

*Pain

*Rigidity

*Swelling

* Redness

* Decreased range of motion

Risk factors for arthritis include the following:

Family background. Some types of arthritis run in families, so you are likely to get arthritis if your parents or siblings have the disorder. Your genes can make you more vulnerable to environmental factors that can trigger arthritis.

Age. The risk of many types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, arthritis rheumatoid and gout, increases with age.

Sex Women are more likely than men to develop rheumatoid arthritis, while most people with gout, another type of arthritis, are men.

Previous joint injury. People who have injured a joint, perhaps while playing sports, are more likely to develop arthritis in that joint over time.

Obesity. The extra weight stresses the joints, especially the knees, hips, and spine. People with obesity are at higher risk of developing arthritis.