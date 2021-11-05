NASA spacecraft will crash into asteroid to deflect it

In less than a year, A NASA spacecraft will deliberately crash into an asteroid to deflect its trajectory. Described as a “planetary defense”, this mission should prepare humanity in the event of an impact threat.

The setting is reminiscent of the movie “Armageddon,” in which Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck save the planet from a huge asteroid hurtling toward Earth.

But the American space agency you are conducting a very real experiment in this case. Although no large asteroid is known to be on a collision course so far, the idea is to prepare for that possibility.

We don’t want to be in a position where an asteroid is heading toward Earth; we should try this technique, “Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Planetary Defense Department told a news conference Thursday.

The mission, dubbed the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), will take off from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 23 at 10:20 p.m. local time.

Ten months later, the spacecraft will reach its target, which will be 11 million kilometers from Earth. In fact, it is the closest you will get to the blue planet.

